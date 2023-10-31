Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,579 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $452,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 53,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 2,243,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,030,123. The firm has a market cap of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

