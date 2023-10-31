Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $7.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

