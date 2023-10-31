Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 114 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.83. The company had a trading volume of 355,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,526. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

