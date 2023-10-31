Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 207 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $3,310,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,251,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,119,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $3,310,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,251,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,119,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,737,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.11. 640,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,271. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.