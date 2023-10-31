Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 261 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.77. 735,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,609. The firm has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $165.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

