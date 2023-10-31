Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Buys 440 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

