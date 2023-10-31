Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.23. The company had a trading volume of 351,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,988. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 70.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

