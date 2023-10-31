Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

