Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. 1,253,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

