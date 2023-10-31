Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. 363,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.