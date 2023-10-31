Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,000. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

