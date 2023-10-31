Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 31.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 207,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $184.21. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.