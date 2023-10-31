Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $596,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.40. 384,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.48 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.