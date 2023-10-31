Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,807,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,492. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.