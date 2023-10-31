Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $114.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,859. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

