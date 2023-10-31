Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,880,417.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,858 shares of company stock worth $3,615,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. 379,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,802. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.