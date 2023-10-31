Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 260.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 1,547,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,976,218. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

