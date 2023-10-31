Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $261.62. The company had a trading volume of 890,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

