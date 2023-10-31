Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra cut their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 716,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,331. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

