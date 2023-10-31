Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 921,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,333. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.