Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Invests $290,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 115.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,505,000 after purchasing an additional 778,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

ACGL stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,965. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $87.51.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

