Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of META traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.02. 6,732,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,745,475. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.28. The stock has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

