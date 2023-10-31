Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 79,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,620,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.35. 525,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 189.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.30 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,640 shares of company stock worth $32,552,820 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

