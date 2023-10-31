Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 690,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

