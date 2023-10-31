Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,091 shares of company stock worth $10,240,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,188. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

