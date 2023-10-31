Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 149 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $463.49. 213,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,539. KLA Co. has a one year low of $307.30 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.66.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

