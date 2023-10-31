Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $103.05. 619,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

