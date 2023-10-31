Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

