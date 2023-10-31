Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 3,428 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 92,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 844,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,421,000 after buying an additional 79,442 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 236,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

MRK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,531. The company has a market capitalization of $261.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

