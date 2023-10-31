Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 109.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $572,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

HLT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $151.03. 239,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.