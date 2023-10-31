Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $65.96. 1,193,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,293. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

