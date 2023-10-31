Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,810. The company has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

