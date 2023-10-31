Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. 389,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

