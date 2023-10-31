Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.52.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,142. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

