Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.19 and a 200-day moving average of $247.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

