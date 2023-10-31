Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

