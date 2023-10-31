HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

