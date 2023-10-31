Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 720.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

