Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 15,304 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

