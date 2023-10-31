Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after buying an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,032,000 after buying an additional 2,747,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after buying an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 521,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bumble by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Bumble Stock Down 0.4 %

BMBL opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

