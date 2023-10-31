Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.42.

Entergy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ETR opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

