Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 3,207 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2,017.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.