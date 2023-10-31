Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,722,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $464.15 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.68 and a 200-day moving average of $451.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.05.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

