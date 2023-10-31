Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE BLDR opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
