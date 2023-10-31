Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $156.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

