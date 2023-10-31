Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,828,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.2 days.
Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %
Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
