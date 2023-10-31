Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,828,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.2 days.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDDRF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDDRF

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.