Healthpeak Properties’ (PEAK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

