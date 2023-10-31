Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.75. Heartland Financial USA shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 5,974 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $920,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

