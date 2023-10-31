Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $45.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 508,215 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $9,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $9,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

