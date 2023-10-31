Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $235.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.24.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $185.98 on Friday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day moving average of $234.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

