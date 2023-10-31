Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,273 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hess worth $66,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,007. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.25.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

